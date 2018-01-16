Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker Sell North Carolina Lake House for $2.35 Million

Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker’s expanding family has outgrown their custom North Carolina lake house.

The retired tennis star and model turned entrepreneur welcomed their second child, a girl named Stevie, in early January. The news they were expecting, which Roddick shared during a speech at the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, seems to have spurred a realization that the Blue Ridge Mountains getaway would soon no longer suit the family.

They listed the property, which they had built in 2013, in August for $3 million, according to Forbes.

“They bought a lot, they built a house, they started having a family, they moved, they made a profit,” their realtor, Liz Harris, tells PEOPLE in a statement approved by the couple.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath lakefront abode, which recently found a buyer for $2.35, sits on almost 3 acres in the vacation town of Cashiers.

The outdoor living space, know in the area as a “Carolina porch,” (above) includes a casual seating area, fireplace and a built-in kitchen perfect for grilling.

Inside, timber accents — including reclaimed wood lining many of the ceilings — add to the home’s modern-rustic feel. Large stone fireplaces in the open-plan kitchen and great room and wide-plank oak floors throughout make the space feel cozy year round.

One of the three guest bedrooms has an incredibly unusual camp-inspired feature: the beds, dressed in classic striped-wool blankets, are suspended from the ceiling.

The master bedroom has an impressive en suite that offers his and hers closets and toilet rooms, a freestanding tub (a favorite feature of Decker’s in the family’s Texas home) and a steel-and-glass shower.

The house is located on shore of Silver Springs lake, which offers fishing, swimming, kayaking, and access to a hiking trail trail that wraps around the lake, according the real estate listing.

The family of four also has an Austin farmhouse, which they use as their main residence. Decker recently finished an impressive top-to-bottom renovation on the 6,800-square-foot home, including a marble-clad kitchen and impressive walk-in closet, used as a showplace for Decker’s wardrobe organization platform, Finery.