America's 'Secret' Airline Is Reportedly Hiring Flight Attendants Willing to Fly to Area 51

Have you ever wanted a job that combines your love of travel with your love of conspiracy theories and mysteries? Well, the United States government has just the position for you.

According to a new job posting on the website AECOM, the government is looking to hire a few new cabin crew members for flights operated by the U.S. Air Force that depart from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. These flights allegedly shuttle government and contract employees back and forth to Area 51.

For those who aren’t familiar — and don’t follow extraterrestrial rumors — Area 51, located deep in the Nevada desert, has long been considered one of the country’s most mysterious locations. According to conspiracy theories, this is where the government is attempting to reverse engineer alien spacecrafts and conducts all extraterrestrial experiments. Though, according to the CIA, the area is simply a testing ground for the Air Force.

Upon boarding the label-less white and red Janet airlines airplane, crew members will be expected to perform all the regular duties of a steward including briefing passengers on aircraft emergency equipment and procedures, and ensuring passenger compliance with all safety regulations. The crew members will also be expected to create flight manifests as necessary and ensure security practices and procedures are followed.

Oh, and the crew member must “qualify for and maintain a top secret government security clearance and associated work location access.”