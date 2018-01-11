America's Favorite Airline Will Cease to Exist After Thursday

It’s the end of an era in the aviation industry.

On Thursday, January 11, Virgin America pilots will call out the company’s call sign, “Redwood,” for the very last time, Alaska Airlines confirmed to Travel+Leisure.

The airline was voted the favorite in the U.S. in the publication’s 2017 World’s Best Awards and has received similar accolades from Conde Nast Traveler and Zagat.

The rumor of Virgin’s final flight date was first reported by Airlinegeeks, which noted that after Thursday both Virgin America and Alaska Airlines will fly under one call signal. To the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), this makes the two airlines one.

There are still a few more steps before this airline acquisition is complete: For customers, the final day of Virgin America will come April 24, after which it is no longer possible to book a flight on the airline. (VirginAmerica.com directs travelers to AlaskaAir.com April 25 and after.)

One plane has already left the factory in Hamburg, Germany, with the airline’s new colors. It arrived in Miami on December 2, where it was fitted with new decals that read “Most West Coast.” That line is apparently a tribute to the Alaska’s growing West Coast presence.

.@AlaskaAir / @VirginAmerica are showing off their latest special livery on N925VA, an Airbus A321neo: “Most West Coast.” The aircraft is in Miami now and will arrive in San Francisco this weekend. (📷: Alaska Air Group) pic.twitter.com/rYhbShquML — AirlineGeeks.com (@AirlineGeeks) December 16, 2017

The exterior of the planes won’t be the only thing changing. In March, 2017 Alaska announced that it will be keeping a few of Virgin’s creature comforts, including its in-flight entertainment. Alaska plans to expand meal pre-ordering to the Airbus fleet and to economy class as well. But Alaska also plans to shorten the seat pitch in first class to add in more seats. Now, ex-Virgin planes will have 12 rather than 8 first class seats, which will no longer be deep-reclining.

As for Richard Branson’s take on his brand’s demise, he seemed none too pleased in October when he appeared on CNBC‘s “Squawk Box” and said: “I think Alaska is very foolish to just absorb it.”

Though, he did also cryptically add, “Watch this space…I don’t normally take these things lying down.” So maybe Virgin America, or at least the idea behind it, isn’t gone forever.