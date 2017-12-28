American Airlines Apologizes After Accusing Pro-Basketball Players of Theft

American Airlines has apologized to two black professional basketball players who were kicked off a plane in Dallas after a flight attendant accused them of stealing blankets.

Airline spokesman Joshua Freed said Tuesday that guard Marquis Teague and forward Trahson Burrell, both of the Memphis Hustle (a G League team affiliated with the Grizzlies), boarded the flight bound for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sunday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The flight was operated by Envoy Air.

Two first-class passengers gave the players their blankets as they headed to their seats in coach. But a black flight attendant accused them of theft and forced them off the plane.

Freed says an airline manager apologized to the players and that they later flew first class to Sioux Falls.

Robert Alexander/Getty

Chief executive Doug Parker told employees last month that American Airlines will implement implicit-bias training.

In October, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) issued a travel advisory for American Airlines, stating that it had uncovered “a pattern of disturbing incidents reported by African-American passengers,” and noting the incidents suggest a “corporate culture of racial insensitivity and a possible racial bias” at the airline.

Parker replied, saying he is “eager to meet” with the NAACP, and noting, “we do not and will not tolerate discrimination of any kind.”

A version of this story originally appeared on time.com.