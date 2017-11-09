Amazon’s New Line of Farmhouse Modern Furniture May Remind You of a Certain HGTV Star

This story originally appeared on Real Simple.

If you’re a fan of the Fixer Upper aesthetic, you’ll want to head over to Amazon ASAP. The online retailer has just launched two exclusive furniture lines: Rivet, which delivers mid-century modern style similar to Target’s Project 62 line; and Stone & Beam, which nails the modern farmhouse look Joanna Gaines is known for.

One of the big bonuses of purchasing from the new line is that Amazon offers free returns for 30 days and a three-year warranty on all furniture, making it easy for those with decor-commitment phobia to test out an armchair before taking the plunge.

To complete the room, the line also offers rugs in a range of neutral shades, rustic wall decor, and lots of lighting options. With most of these items available via Amazon Prime, you can redecorate your entire home in under 48 hours.

Stone & Beam Modern Black Pendant Light For just $60, this pretty glass pendant will add stylish yet homey style to your kitchen or living room. You can also skip the call to the electrician and have Amazon professionals install it for an extra $124. To buy: $60; amazon.com.

Stone & Beam Traditional Regal Adornment Rug

The combination of vintage style and vibrant color in this rug makes a great first impression. Place this runner in your entryway to establish your style as soon as guests walk in the door.

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Stone & Beam Sascha Wingback Chair

A cozy slip-covered armchair is the epitome of modern farmhouse style. If the pristine white cover feels like a bold choice for your messy family, don’t worry—the cover is removable so you can toss it into the washing machine.

To buy: $599; amazon.com.