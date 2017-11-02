Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are Already Here: Here’s What to Buy and When

Why the super site is starting the gifting season earlier than ever

50 Days of Deals Starts Now

Retailers rarely wait for the end of November to announce post-Thanksgiving specials these days, so Amazon marked the start of its holiday shopping season Wednesday by launching its Black Friday Deals store.

You can now purchase more than 100 million items that are eligible for free shipping, as well as save up to 30 percent. And Nov. 1 was just the first day of what the company promises to be “50 days of holiday deals.” Amazon plans to have deals on premium TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony, as well as popular toys from LEGO and Star Wars.

If you're curious, here’s what we’ll be shopping from Amazon's Black Friday Deals store today.

iPhone Camera Lens
AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens

To Buy: amazon.com, $17 (was $30)

Wireless Headset
Tao Tronics Wireless Headset

To Buy: amazon.com, $34 (was $80)

Activity Tracker
Letscom Activity Tracker

To Buy: amazon.com, $29 (was $56)

Camera Bag
Evecase SLR Camera Bag

To Buy: amazon.com, $42 (was $100)

Cycling Bike Helmet
JBM Adult Cycling Bike Helmet

To Buy: amazon.com, $10 (was $50)

Lightweight Backpack
Sunny Snowy Travel Backpack

To Buy: amazon.com, $23 (was $60)

Women's water shoes
NDB Women's Mesh Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoe

To Buy: amazon.com, $10-$20 (was $90)

Waterproof Makeup Bag
Portable Waterproof Travel Makeup Bag

To Buy: amazon.com, $9 (was $18)

Luggage Scale
Habor Digital Hanging Luggage Scale for Travel

To Buy: amazon.com, $9 (was $18)

Running Belt
AIKELIDA Running Belt

To Buy: amazon.com, $8 (was $39)

