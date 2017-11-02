Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are Already Here: Here’s What to Buy and When
Why the super site is starting the gifting season earlier than ever
50 Days of Deals Starts Now
Retailers rarely wait for the end of November to announce post-Thanksgiving specials these days, so Amazon marked the start of its holiday shopping season Wednesday by launching its Black Friday Deals store.
You can now purchase more than 100 million items that are eligible for free shipping, as well as save up to 30 percent. And Nov. 1 was just the first day of what the company promises to be “50 days of holiday deals.” Amazon plans to have deals on premium TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony, as well as popular toys from LEGO and Star Wars.
If you're curious, here’s what we’ll be shopping from Amazon's Black Friday Deals store today.
AUKEY Ora iPhone Camera Lens
To Buy: amazon.com, $17 (was $30)
Tao Tronics Wireless Headset
To Buy: amazon.com, $34 (was $80)
Letscom Activity Tracker
To Buy: amazon.com, $29 (was $56)
Evecase SLR Camera Bag
To Buy: amazon.com, $42 (was $100)
JBM Adult Cycling Bike Helmet
To Buy: amazon.com, $10 (was $50)
Sunny Snowy Travel Backpack
To Buy: amazon.com, $23 (was $60)
NDB Women's Mesh Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoe
To Buy: amazon.com, $10-$20 (was $90)
Portable Waterproof Travel Makeup Bag
To Buy: amazon.com, $9 (was $18)
Habor Digital Hanging Luggage Scale for Travel
To Buy: amazon.com, $9 (was $18)
AIKELIDA Running Belt
To Buy: amazon.com, $8 (was $39)
