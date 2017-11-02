Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Are Already Here: Here’s What to Buy and When

50 Days of Deals Starts Now

Retailers rarely wait for the end of November to announce post-Thanksgiving specials these days, so Amazon marked the start of its holiday shopping season Wednesday by launching its Black Friday Deals store.

You can now purchase more than 100 million items that are eligible for free shipping, as well as save up to 30 percent. And Nov. 1 was just the first day of what the company promises to be “50 days of holiday deals.” Amazon plans to have deals on premium TV brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony, as well as popular toys from LEGO and Star Wars.

If you're curious, here’s what we’ll be shopping from Amazon's Black Friday Deals store today.