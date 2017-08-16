In Amar'e Stoudemire's Super-Size Florida Home, the Doors are 10 Feet Tall and the Sofas are Deeper than Twin Beds

When you’re six-foot-ten, size isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.

For Amar’e Stoudemire, his wife, Alexis, and their four children, selecting a new home wasn’t just about square feet (though their South Florida mansion has 12,000), it was also about scale: soaring ceilings, giant ten-foot-tall doorways and sized-up furnishings.

The neighborhood, 15 miles from Ft. Lauderdale, isn’t bad either. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lives down the street.

The six-time NBA all-star who, in a nod to his Hebrew Israelite background recently left the league to play for an Israeli team of which he is part owner, admits to archdigest.com that his wife is the interior designer in the family. Though she did receive some help from decorator Lori Holprin, who was referred to the couple by Kobe Bryant‘s wife, Vanessa.

Stoudemire’s only request was that the place feel “like the home you grew up in.”

Halprin is used to super sizing her designs for pro-athlete clients. Her custom-made sofas are 48 inches deep — 10 inches bigger than normal, and bigger than a twin bed, AD points out. “Often it’s the first time they’ve fit in a bed they didn’t dangle off, or sit in a sofa that actually accommodated their tall frame,” she says of her expertise.

The design, which Halprin pulled together and installed in under a month, was a hit with the whole family. “My jaw touched the ground,”Stoudemire says of the big reveal. “My chin dropped all the way to my Nikes—I had to pick it back up. It was an amazing feeling: We’re home.”

Read the full story and see more photos on archdigest.com.