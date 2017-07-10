All the Amazon Prime Day Deals Announced So Far: From Echo to LaCroix Sparkling Water

Amazon’s third annual Prime Day shopping extravaganza hasn’t officially started yet, but the deals are already rolling in—and rolling by if you’re not fast enough.
Similar to Alibaba’s Singles Day in China, Prime Day has proven to be a bonanza for Amazon over the last two years, delivering up to 20 times more than its normal daily sales. Prime Day on July 12, 2016 surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday the previous winter in generating the most sales for the company in a single day.
RELATED: The Amazon Echo Is Crazy Cheap for Prime Day This Year
Last week, Amazon touted that Prime subscribers who own an Alexa-powered device (including Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Fire TV, or compatible Fire tablets) would get access to more than 100 exclusive deals starting the day after Independence Day. Amazon Alexa voice shoppers will still have preferential treatment later today, with a full two hours of access before the general public 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT.
Prime Day officially kicks off for all Prime members at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, with more promos promised to roll out every five minutes for the following 24 hours. For serious shoppers, Prime members can use the Amazon App to watch and track upcoming deals up to 24 hours before they are live.
RELATED: The Best Deal Ahead of Amazon Prime Day Is a $99 Google Home Bundle
Prime Day deals are only available for Prime subscribers (you can even sign up just by asking Alexa), and some offers will actually run through July 17. Amazon is also using the invented shopping holiday to promote some of its other services. New Prime Now delivery customers will get $10 off their first order and $10 off their next order using promotional code “10PRIMEDAY.” Prime members who live in eligible Amazon restaurant delivery areas (more than 20 nationwide) who make a qualifying Amazon or Prime Now purchase on Prime Day will receive a promotional code for $5 off each of their first five Amazon Restaurants orders of $20 or more.
Online, here’s a rundown on all of the Prime Day sneak peek deals so far:
- Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99
- Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99
- Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
- Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99
- Fire 7, Amazon’s best-selling tablet, only $29.99
- Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets
- Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle
- Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle
- Save $50 on August Smart Lock
- Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70
- Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones
- Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers
- Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories
- Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories
- Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer
- Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders
- Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]
- Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more
- Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby
- Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99
- Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets
- Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs
- Save 20% on nursery essentials
- Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K’NEX and more
- Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear
- Save 30% on select Adidas apparel
- Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products
- Skywalker Trampolines Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99
- Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories
- Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear
- Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments
- Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products
- Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)
- Newly released Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition, only $399.99
- 25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch
- 32-inch 720p TCL TV, only $99.99
- 40-inch 1080p TCL TV, only $199.99
- 55-inch premium brand 4K smart LED TV, only $599.99
- Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card
- Save more than 30% on Furbo Dog Camera with Interactive Treat Tossing, HD Wi-Fi Cam and 2-Way Audio
- Save 20% on Jackery Bolt 10050 External Battery Pack
- Save 25% on Salt and Pepper Grinder Set from Willow & Everett
- Save 20% on 6-Pack of Assorted Natural Chewing Gum from Simply Gum
- Save 35% on Mo+M Designer Cotton Baby Carrier from Mother’s on the Move
- Save 20% on 12-month Banner Cutout from Handmade Artisan Confetti Momma
- Save 20% off handmade from Kahili Creations
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera for $99 – say, “Alexa, order an Instax camera”
- Save 25% on Hasbro Speak Out Game – say, “Alexa, order Speak Out”
- Save 35% on Soylent Meal Replacement Drink, Cacao, 14 ounce bottles, Pack of 12 – say, “Alexa, order Soylent”
- Stock up with 25% off summer essentials including Halo Top ice cream, LaCroix sparkling water, fresh strawberries as well as up to 30% off select wine, beer and spirits in select cities.
This article originally appeared on Fortune.com