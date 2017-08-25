All About Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s Destination Wedding — Guess Where They’re Tying the Knot?

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott open up about fame, overcoming failure, and why they’re ready for marriage and babies! Subscribe now for an exclusive look into their next chapter — only in PEOPLE!

Drew Scott and Linda Phan are still planning their upcoming wedding, but the couple is finally close to narrowing down the location.

“We’re definitely doing a destination wedding in Europe,” Drew, 39, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “Maybe Mykonos, France or Spain.”

The Property Brothers star proposed to his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend at the Toronto restaurant Piano Piano last December. While he’s still got some time, the wedding will take place next spring — and Drew says he’s got some work to do when it comes to his groomsmen.

“Linda has 14 bridesmaids, but I don’t have that many friends, so I guess I need to make some new ones,” he jokes. “The guys will wear kilts and she’ll have something inspired from her Chinese roots. We want to have some tradition but also mix it up.”

Drew’s bachelor party is already in the works, thanks to Jonathan and their older brother J.D.

“It’s going to have to be something that involves adrenaline,” Jonathan says. “Drew is an adrenaline junkie so he wants to get out there and do some extreme sports or something. We won’t tell you what it’s going to be but maybe bungee jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge or something. … It will be something wild.”

Jonathan and Drew’s new book, It Takes Two: Our Story, comes out Sept. 5.