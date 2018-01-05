Airline Pilot Reportedly Slaps Co-pilot, Abandons Cockpit Mid-flight

Two pilots for an Indian airline have been suspended after starting a fight and abandoning the cockpit in the middle of a flight. The Jet Airways flight from London to Mumbai was left unmanned on New Year’s Day when the pilots erupted in an argument.

According to local reports, the captain slapped the co-pilot during the argument and she ran out of the cockpit in tears. While she was crying in the galley, the captain buzzed over the intercom, telling crew to convince the co-pilot to come back to her post. When they couldn’t, he reportedly left the cockpit himself to convince her to come back inside. The flight had 324 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

The co-pilot ran out of the cockpit a second time before being convinced to go back inside by cabin crew.

The airline said in a statement that the “misunderstanding” was “quickly resolved amicably” and the flight landed safely in Mumbai.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered an investigation of the case. Jet Airways announced that both pilots have been temporarily suspended pending the investigation.

“At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on travelandleisure.com.