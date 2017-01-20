Airbnb Predicts Over 15,000 Guests to Stay in D.C. Listings This Weekend

Airbnb is expecting a big weekend in Washington D.C.

Over 15,100 guests are slated to arrive in the D.C. area over the coming weekend for both the Inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington, with Friday night slated to be the company’s biggest night ever for arrivals in the capital city, according to their website. The current record for D.C. is held by October 8, 2016, when 8,100 guests arrived for Game 2 of the playoff series featuring the Washington Nationals’ and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Visitors are overall saving money by booking on Airbnb rather than through hotels: The average price per night on the home sharing site is about $129 compared to the $335 that the company reports is the average local hotel rate for the same time period.

D.C. dwellers renting out their properties are anticipated to earn over $5.9 million, which is about 11 times more than the Inauguration weekend in 2013. However, there were only about 800 listings available on the site at that time.

Washington D.C. residents won’t be the first to take advantage of listing with Airbnb during a major event in their city. (The company predicts each host will earn about $650 of extra income.) During the 2016 World Series in Chicago, hosts earned a collective $2.6 million in one weekend.