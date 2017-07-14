Airbnb Host Who Cancelled Reservation After Sending Racist Messages to Guest Fined $5,000

A former Airbnb host who canceled a guest’s stay and sent her racist messages will be fined $5,000 and made to attend a college course in Asian-American studies.

The home-sharing network banned the host from its site following the event in April. Now, CBS reports, further action has been taken by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing against the individual, who they name as Tami Baker.

UCLA law student Dyne Suh, 25, had her reservation canceled just before she arrived to her Airbnb in Big Bear Lake, California, after receiving a series of racist messages from the property’s host, Fortune reported in April.

“I wouldn’t rent to u if u were the last person earth,” the host wrote. “One word says it all. Asian.” The host adds, “It’s why we have Trump . . . I will not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners.”

In a post on Facebook recounting the event, Suh, who is an American citizen, wrote, “Just had an Airbnb cancel on me spewing racism.” In the comments she notes that a news crew from Los Angeles-based KTLA 5 happened to be parked nearby and interviewed her shortly after. She also posted an emotional video to YouTube recounting the experience that left her “so heartbroken.”

Suh posted a message to Facebook on Thursday about the outcome of the event.

“I am very glad that the outcome of this case includes taking an Asian American studies course. I believe that the more people learn about and understand our history and our struggles, the more they can feel empathy towards us and treat us as equals,” she writes, adding “If we want racism and discrimination to end, we cannot keep suffering in silence, and we cannot stand idly by when it is happening to other people of color and other oppressed minority groups. We are in this together.”