A Plane Crash at Texas' Laredo Airport Has Killed Three People

The remains of a small plane are seen after it was crashed at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, Texas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. A few people have died in the wreckage of the small plane in South Texas after the pilot reported smoke coming from an engine. (Danny Zaragoza/The Laredo Morning Times via AP)
Three people were killed after a small aircraft crashed at the Laredo International Airport in Laredo, Texas, on Thursday.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31P departed from the airport Thursday morning and was mid-flight when the pilot noticed smoke coming from the plane’s engine and attempted to steer the aircraft back to the airport, crashing in a grassy area of the airport grounds.

Though no official footage has been put out of the incident yet, people have been uploading videos from local media coverage online.

Officials from the Laredo Police Department, Loredo Fire Department, Texas DPS troopers, and airport police responded to the scene at 11:30 on March 8, with the National Transportation Safety Board now handling the investigation, the Laredo Morning Times reported.

At this time, authorities have yet to release the identities of the three passengers involved and are still investigating the cause of the crash and where the plane was headed.

The airport has suspended operations on Thursday as a result of the incident, meaning passengers who were planning to fly in and out today should check in with their airline and expect delays.

