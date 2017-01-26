A Piece of Mary Tyler Moore History Is on the Market

This article originally appeared on realsimple.com.

With the sad news of actress Mary Tyler Moore’s passing, we’ve been remembering her most famous (and game-changing) role as Mary Richards in her eponymous show. And who could forget the ultimate bachelorette pad on the long-running show about the woman who could turn the world on with a smile? The classic Victorian home was the backdrop for many humorous and poignant scenes—and now it’s on the market (well, sort of).

RELATED: All of Your ’90s Dreams Have Come True: You Can Now Live in the Boy Meets World House

While the interiors of Mary’s apartment were filmed on a Hollywood soundstage, the exterior shots were filmed at a home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Moore’s apartment on the show was located at fictional 119 North Weatherly, but this 9,500-square-foot home’s address is 2104 Kenwood Parkway. The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house is currently listed for $1.695 million.

Inside there’s an expansive kitchen with stainless appliances, two laundry rooms, and a master bedroom suite with a sitting room, walk-in closet, and spa bath. Other features include five fireplaces, a turreted home office, exercise and weight rooms, a sauna, and a screened porch. Design enthusiasts will also appreciate the ornate Victorian millwork, bay windows, leaded glass transom accents, and a beautiful wooden staircase.

Fans of the show may not recognize the interior of the home since the soundstage sets were designed completely differently, but you might notice the triple windows on the home’s third floor that were recreated in Mary’s living room.

RELATED: Full House Producer Buys the Real Home Where the Tanner Family Lived for Nearly $4 Million

While Mary’s friend Rhoda lived upstairs in a groovy studio, the turreted space is actually located on the third floor as well. In reality, the third floor has a family room, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and two rooftop decks, so it’s a little bit more upscale than Mary and Rhoda’s digs.

The listing agents are Barry Berg and Chad Larsen of Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Burnet.