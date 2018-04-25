5 Things You Need Now from Wayfair's Massive One-Day Home Sale

Wayfair has its answer to Amazon’s Prime Day: Way Day.

Similar to Prime Day, the first-ever Way Day is intended to be a new “retail holiday” like Black Friday, and will feature major discounts site wide. That includes thousands of furniture, décor, outdoor living and home improvement items, according to a release from the brand.

Also like it’s super-sale forebear, it only lasts 24 hours and new deals and door busters will launch every 6 hours throughout the day, so savvy shoppers should keep refreshing!

In short, this is the moment design lovers or even armchair decorators have been waiting for. Overwhelmed at the prospect? Here’s what we’re buying:

Wayfair

1. Black Diamond 4 Piece Sofa Set with Cushions, $282 from 9AM to 3PM (originally $905.52); wayfair.com

Wayfair

2. Fulton Kitchen Cart with Stainless Steel Top, $142 from 9AM to 3PM (originally $546.99); wayfair.com

3. Raybon Polyester Camping Hammock, $17.50 from 3PM to 9PM (originally $36.99); wayfair.com

4. Morpheus Reversible Sectional with Ottoman, $437 from 3PM to 9PM (originally $949.99); wayfair.com

5. Lyster Platform Bed, $76 for twin from 3PM to 9PM (originally $189 for twin); wayfair.com

To mark the first Way Day, Wayfair is also surprising people who live on streets named Wayfair — like Wayfair Lane in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey and Wayfair Drive in Pasadena, California — with events in their neighborhood. The brand isn’t saying what exactly the surprise will entail until they happen on Wednesday.

For many more must-haves, visit wayfair.com on April 25.