You Need to Treat Yourself to These 5 Things from Urban Outfitters' Awesome Home Sale

All design lovers need to know about Urban Outfitters’ secret strength: the “Apartment” section.

Although the stylish store is best known for its apparel, it also offers an array of chic housewares including everything from bold barware to pretty pillow shams. If you haven’t nabbed one of these chic finds for yourself, now’s the time to give it a try — they’re currently in the midst of a major sale on home goods that includes $100 off beds and sofas, and 20% off bedding, rugs, art prints curtains and small decor items. Not sure where to start? Here are five of our favorite finds:

Botanical Scarf Sham Set; $39 + 20% off

The most adult-appropriate floral design you’ll ever find.

Calisa Block Printed Rug; starting at $69 + 20% off

A stylish rug for the fraction of the standard price? We’ll take 3.

Kimberley Dhollander Dreamy Houses Art Print; starting at $19 (unframed) + 20% off

Calming yet colorful, this pretty print will instantly spruce up any gallery wall.

Drink a Diamond Glass Set; $29 + 20% off

Shine bright like a diamond as you sip from one of these glitzy glasses.

I Woke Up Like This Bath Mat; $34 + 20% off

Start every day the Beyoncé way with this chatty bath mat.

