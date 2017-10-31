4 Haunted Houses You Can Rent for a Spooky Vacation

A family of seven daughters built this Garden District, New Orleans home in the 1800s. Tourists can rent the third floor bedroom—known as the “Haunted Bedroom”—which has a queen-size bed, sitting area, and access to the third-floor porch. Visitors have reported seeing a dark-haired girl in a yellow dress, the youngest daughter in the family who died young and was buried nearby. But don’t worry, you might not see her on your visit—the owners say she is very shy.

Rent: $115 per night; airbnb.com.