12 Places You Need to Visit in 2017 (and the Cheapest Times to Go)

January: Road Trip Through Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula

This feature was originally published on money.com

WHAT TO DO IN THE YUCATÁN: Start in Valladolid, 97 miles west of Cancún and on the way to the famous ruins at Chichén Itzá. This small town has become a beacon of chic. Shop along Calle 41A for made-in-Mexico finds, like Ariane Dutzi’s rustic handbags. For a taste of local culture, take a free 10 a.m. tour at Casa de Los Venados, a 16th-century residence housing more than 3,000 works of Mexican art. Then for lunch, head to Yerba Buena for rich Oaxacan moles atop cazuelas, or skillets of egg, cheese, and plantains ($6).

Mérida, another 90 minutes west, is studded with elegant 19th-century mansions and charming squares. The town derived its wealth from henequen fibers, called “green gold” in the 1800s. Study up on city history at El Museo Casa Montejo on the city’s elegant Plaza de la Independencia (tickets, $4). To get a sense of contemporary life in Merida, visit Fundacion de Artistas (52-999/923-5905), on the edge of the city’s historic district. Here you can have an espresso at the café before exploring the rotating art exhibits.

The last stop, 40 miles back toward Cancún, is Izamal, where buildings lining the 20-square-block historic center are painted a golden yellow. Take a horse-drawn carriage ($10) to get the lay of the small land and peek into gift shops and artisan studios. Don’t miss the Convento de San Antonio de Padua, a 1561 Franciscan monastery.

HOW TO SAVE: While Mérida has its own airport, flights to Cancún International, three hours away, are usually cheaper (roughly 40% less). Once on the road, take Highway 180 instead of toll road 180D to save the $15 fee. Even high-end accommodations are affordable: In Mérida, one-bedroom villas through Urbano Rentals start at $150 a night, down from $200 in December. A room and three-course breakfast at Hotel Julamis will run you $59 to $68 a night.