Home
It's Just Too Good to Be True! The 10 Things I Hate About You House Is for Sale for $1.6 Million
The Stratford sisters’ family home just hit the market for the first time in over 30 years
Posted on
More
1 of 10
10 Things to Love About This Home
This real estate news will have every '90s kid feeling whelmed: The home of Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) in 10 Things I Hate About You is for sale for $1.6 million.
2 of 10
A Rare Listing
The Victorian manse, which is actually located in Tacoma, Washington, not far from the cult classic film's Seattle setting, is listed with Jeff Jensen Homes and hasn't changed hands in more than 30 years.
3 of 10
Famous Inside and Out
Unlike many famous movie houses, which are used only for their facades, the interiors of this property also appeared in the coming-of-age movie, a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew.
4 of 10
Memories Made
Some major moments go down in the wood-lined entryway, which features 400 lb. solid oak pocket doors and custom inlay hardwood floors, according to the listing. Some favorite scenes filmed here include Bianca donning a pregnancy belly and later jetting off to prom night with Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).
5 of 10
Traditional Bones
The formal living room's highlights include a second fireplace (there's also one in the entry) and a large bay window. Jensen notes the 1907 home "epitomizes gracious and formal living."
6 of 10
Room for Drama
This space also plays host to some memorable family spats, including one that sets up the whole movie's hijinks: Dad's (Larry Miller) declaration that "Bianca can date, when she [Kat] does."
7 of 10
Bedroom Make-Under
Kat's poster-covered bedroom looks far more tame without it's angsty teenage trappings, but the striped wallpaper and traditional, ornately framed windows visible in the film are still intact.
8 of 10
Familiar Sleeping Spot
This serene sleeping space looks like a close match for Bianca's girly suite, though the house has 5 bedrooms (and 4 baths) in its 5,760 square feet of living space.
9 of 10
Fit for a Teen Queen
Sadly her butterfly artwork, floral bedding and lace curtains are nowhere in sight.
10 of 10
Top of the Neighborhood
Aside from it's silver screen allure, what's outside might be the home's biggest selling point. Those views over Puget Sound compete with the one's from the roof of Padua High School (Stadium High School in real life) that close out the movie.
See Also
More
More
From Freshening 'Beasty' Sneakers to Polishing Jewelry (with Ketchup?): Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Best Khlo-C-D Hacks
WATCH: Bethenny Frankel Falls in Love with a Smart Toilet that Washes 'Your Wazzoo': 'It’s Just a Beautiful, Beautiful Thing'
Easter Host Gift Ideas to Buy Now
Celebs at Home: Ricky Martin Snuggles Up with his Son, Matthew Morrison Tackles Farm Life with a Sense of Humor and More!
Green Bay Packer Clay Matthews Surprises Big Brother with a Home Makeover for his Growing Family After Years of Fertility Struggles