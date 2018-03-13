Home

It's Just Too Good to Be True! The 10 Things I Hate About You House Is for Sale for $1.6 Million

The Stratford sisters’ family home just hit the market for the first time in over 30 years

Everett

10 Things to Love About This Home

This real estate news will have every '90s kid feeling whelmed: The home of Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) in 10 Things I Hate About You is for sale for $1.6 million.

Jeff Jensen Homes

A Rare Listing

The Victorian manse, which is actually located in Tacoma, Washington, not far from the cult classic film's Seattle setting, is listed with Jeff Jensen Homes and hasn't changed hands in more than 30 years. 

Jeff Jensen Homes

Famous Inside and Out

Unlike many famous movie houses, which are used only for their facades, the interiors of this property also appeared in the coming-of-age movie, a modern retelling of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew. 

 

Everett

Memories Made

Some major moments go down in the wood-lined entryway, which features 400 lb. solid oak pocket doors and custom inlay hardwood floors, according to the listing. Some favorite scenes filmed here include Bianca donning a pregnancy belly and later jetting off to prom night with Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

Jeff Jensen Homes

Traditional Bones

The formal living room's highlights include a second fireplace (there's also one in the entry) and a large bay window. Jensen notes the 1907 home "epitomizes gracious and formal living."

Buena Vista

Room for Drama

This space also plays host to some memorable family spats, including one that sets up the whole movie's hijinks: Dad's (Larry Miller) declaration that "Bianca can date, when she [Kat] does."  

Jeff Jensen Homes

Bedroom Make-Under

Kat's poster-covered bedroom looks far more tame without it's angsty teenage trappings, but the striped wallpaper and traditional, ornately framed windows visible in the film are still intact.  

Jeff Jensen Homes

Familiar Sleeping Spot

This serene sleeping space looks like a close match for Bianca's girly suite, though the house has 5 bedrooms (and 4 baths) in its 5,760 square feet of living space.

Buena Vista

Fit for a Teen Queen

Sadly her butterfly artwork, floral bedding and lace curtains are nowhere in sight. 

Jeff Jensen Homes

Top of the Neighborhood

Aside from it's silver screen allure, what's outside might be the home's biggest selling point. Those views over Puget Sound compete with the one's from the roof of Padua High School (Stadium High School in real life) that close out the movie. 

 

