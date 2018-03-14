Woman Struggling with 'Tumors' of Excess Skin After Losing 200 Lbs.: 'I Beat Myself Up Over It'

Antonia Strickland is immensely proud to have changed her life and lost nearly 200 lbs. But her weight loss left her with sags of frustrating excess skin.

The 25-year-old is annoyed with herself for letting her weight get so high in the first place, but also for being unable to enjoy her weight loss success.

“There’s two sides to how I feel about my body now. One is proud that I’ve lost almost 200 lbs.; that’s no simple feat. But I’m also disappointed when I see my excess skin. It makes me depressed,” Strickland says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of Skin Tight. “Even though I have this gorgeous upper body and gorgeous waist, its diminished by the fact that I have what feels like tumors on either side of my legs.”

“I beat myself up over it,” she adds. “I just say to myself like, wow, what did you do to yourself?”

Antonia Strickland

Strickland says she started gaining an unhealthy amount of weight around age 10, when her dad left her and her mom. Living without much money, her mom, Kimberly Cugini, would rely on cheap, carbohydrate-filled stables like pasta, and anything that would make Strickland happy.

“I let her have whatever she wanted,” Cugini, says.

By age 22, Strickland weighed 375 lbs., and decided to get weight loss surgery.

“I said to myself, I’m never going to see that number on the scale again,” she says.

Strickland soon started losing weight.

“Seeing that weight drop was awesome,” she says. “I would step on the scale every day and I stopped being scared of the number. I started exercising more and once I hit below 300 lbs. I started really seeing the difference in my face and my body.”

Three months after her surgery, Strickland met her current boyfriend, Steve Tran.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to see me lose a lot of weight, I just had weight loss surgery, you’re going to see me not eat much,’ and he was completely supportive,” Strickland says.

“What attracted me to Antonia when we first met was that she was really outgoing, outspoken, and I could be myself around her,” Tran adds.

Now happy with her weight loss and her romantic life, Strickland hopes to get skin removal surgery and fully embrace her new body.

Skin Tight airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on TLC.