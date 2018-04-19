Whitney Way Thore Tells the Internet Trolls to Stay Away: 'I Take No Stock in Your Opinion'

Whitney Way Thore is done with the cruel comments she gets on social media.

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life enjoys sharing her life with her followers on Instagram and Twitter, but feels like the rude messages she gets invade the “home” she’s created.

Thore, 33, said that she chooses not to read the comments, but that sometimes it’s unavoidable.

“Being a public figure makes you especially vulnerable to other people’s opinions — and we all know that many people feel the need to incessantly say everything on their mind, usually unsolicited,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “These opinions can range from fairly innocuous but annoying (‘That outfit is really unflattering on you.’), to rude and pointless (‘You’re ugly.’), to abusive (‘You should kill yourself.’). Seeing these ‘opinions’ is something that will always happen if I want to engage on my own social media, where people who really get me and support me are.”

Thore said that she prefers not to delete the negative comments, but on the rare occasions she does, people accuse her of violating their freedom of speech, or being too sensitive.

The dancer said that much like she wouldn’t want someone who is attacking her to be in her physical home, she doesn’t want them in her digital home either.

“My digital spaces are also my home — they’re mine. No one is stopping you from shouting your hate (or opinions) into the ether. You can have your opinions about me as a public person, and as much as you think I’m asking for it, or it comes along with the territory, I don’t have to honor your unsolicited opinions,” Thore said.

She clarified that if she deletes someone’s comment, that means she’s kicking them out of her digital home.

“When you come into my space, I can make you leave,” she said. “This doesn’t mean I can’t handle a contrary opinion. It means I take no stock in your opinion and it’s unnecessary noise.”

This is the second time in two weeks that Thore has spoken out about the rude comments she gets on Instagram. In another post, she called out the “accusatory” messages she’s getting about her body.

“Recently I’ve gotten a lot of comments and DMs with an…accusatory nature, asking me questions like, ‘If you work out so much, why don’t you lose weight? What are you eating?’ and things like…’If you’re going to post workouts and not meals, that isn’t fair; we’re not getting the full picture,’ ” she said on April 8, before detailing the medical issues — from PCOS to disordered eating — that keep her from losing weight.

“Where I am today is a woman who, just like you, is trying to be balanced, who is trying to be healthy (also mentally and emotionally), and who is just…doing her best. That’s it.” she said.