Whitney Way Thore’s mom got the all-clear to drive again after suffering a stroke — and her daughter is not on board.

Whitney’s mom Barbara hasn’t driven in seven months, and had her license taken away because of her stroke and seizures. But after almost a full recovery, Barbara’s doctor said she can drive.

Whitney’s father Glenn fills her in on this development in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

“No. No sir no ma’am. Babs does not belong on the road. Dad, she’s not driving,” Whitney, 33, responds.

“Well she said she’s driving over to the beauty shop, and you oughta drive over and come with her,” Glenn replies.

Barbara says in a side interview that she’s happy but nervous to hit the road again.

“I have to say, I am a little bit excited about going driving again, but I have this little tiny fear, in the back of my head, because I hadn’t driven in seven months now,” she says.

Whitney insists that her dad take her off speaker phone so they can talk privately about whether Barbara should drive.

“Dad she cannot drive,” Whitney says. “She doesn’t need to be driving at all, because lest we forget, before she had the stroke she blacked out once while she was driving and was in the hospital.”

Whitney explains in a side interview that her mom doesn’t have a good history in the driver seat.

“About two and a half years ago, my mother blacked out while she was parking, and lost consciousness, flew down an embankment and went down to the hospital,” Whitney says. “They said she was fine, but she got her license taken away. Then she turns around and has a stroke, and seizures, and then also has her license taken away. And that’s a good thing.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.