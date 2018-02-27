Whitney Way Thore Gets Help for Her 'Chub Rub' Before Running an 8K Race

Whitney Way Thore is ready to run an 8K race in Hawaii — but she needs help with her “chub rub” first.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star has trouble with chafing while she runs, so she typically lotions up the insides of her thighs with the help of an extendable grabber. But the grabber isn’t working, so she asks her friends for help.

“It’s about two and a half hours before the race, and my chub rub has actually gotten worse. I need my chub rub ointment, I need it applied, and I just need someone to help me. So I text everyone: ‘Can anyone come by the room?’ ” Thore, 33, says with a maniacal grin in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode.

Her victim, best friend Todd Beasley, comes into her hotel room, unaware of his new job.

“Now look, this is my issue. I cannot put lotion on my undercarriage, because when I put the stuff on here, it doesn’t get rubbed into my skin and then I still can’t reach it to do it. Can you help me? Please?” Thore asks him.

“Whitney is asking me something that is too personal,” Beasley says. “I just wish that I was the last resort.”

Beasley tries resisting — arguing that he needs gloves to get into her “undercarriage” — but Thore is already on the bed with her backside in the air.

“I see what you’re saying, but I’m not seeing what you’re saying. I think if I’m on this side and I can’t see it, then I’ll still be able to do it,” Beasley convinces himself, before pretending to gag. “I’m fine.”

“I mean, nobody wants such a harrowing vision SO early in the morning!” he says in a side interview. “Had I known that I would be doing a procedure, I mean I would’ve packed a whole box of gloves, other types of sanitizing equipment, hot water, disinfectant, iodine.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.