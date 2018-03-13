Whitney Way Thore's Friend Buddy Looks at Halfway Houses After Rehab for Cocaine Addiction

Whitney Way Thore’s friend Buddy Bell is starting to plan for life after rehab.

Bell, her close friend and roommate, went into rehab after his friends and family staged an intervention to talk to him about his cocaine addiction. As he finishes up his stay, Bell is looking into halfway houses to slowly help transition back into mainstream life.

He calls up Thore, who hadn’t heard of a halfway house, to tell her about his trip to see one in Charleston, South Carolina.

“It’s like rehab-lite,” Bell explains in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. “You have a curfew and you’re around sober people.”

Bell, who lived with Thore in North Carolina prior to rehab, tells her that he would be in the house for about a year, and that she should rent out his old room.

“I’m just shocked because I had no idea that Buddy was even considering moving to Charleston, and I certainly didn’t know that he would be gone for so long,” Thore, 33, says.

“That’s wild,” she tells him. “And we could come visit and stuff, right?”

“Yeah, and I could come visit you,” Bell says. “I’d be a free man, I’d just have a curfew and I have to check in.”

Thore says in a side interview that she’s sad, but wants Bell to do whatever he needs.

“I definitely know it’s best for him, it’s what he should do, but it is bittersweet, I don’t really know what to say,” she says. “I have to get used to the idea, I think, a little bit.”