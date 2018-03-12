Whitney Way Thore Got Back in the Gym After Feeling 'Like I Wasted a Lot' of Time to be Healthy

Whitney Way Thore has some special advice for anybody who’s struggling to get back into the gym: remember that you’re doing it for yourself.

“I think when you really realize that if you don’t take the risks and if you don’t do what you desire, the only person who loses is you,” the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life tells PEOPLE Now.

Although she acknowledges that there will always be people in your life who will “talk smack” about your health, “at the end of the day, you’re the one who missed that possibility” if you chose not to remain committed to your fitness journey.

“I just want people who are struggling with shame to realize that we really do have one life and we are responsible for living our lives no matter what other people think,” the 33-year-old continues.

“I hate to see people waste their time, because I feel like I wasted a lot of mine,” she adds.

RELATED VIDEO: Whitney Way Thore on Moving On After Cheating Ex-Boyfriend: ‘He Was a Master Manipulator’

Thore also said that while she’s on a break from filming her show, she’s been using the gym “as a way to ground my days.”

“I’ve just been doing well,” she shares. “I re-learned how to jump, and I know that sounds like it’s not a big deal, but it really was for me. I was like hopscotching, really just doing it. I was so proud of myself.”

RELATED: Whitney Way Thore Gets Help for Her ‘Chub Rub’ Before Running an 8K Race

And in February, Thore found herself sweating it out with a very special workout partner — her father!

“I drug Dad to the gym today and he tried to out-deadlift me but I was like nah,” Thore wrote alongside a video of the pair sweating it out, in which her trainer, Jessica Powell can be heard offering words of encouragement.

“Oh, you got that Whitney. Breathe. Breathe,” Powell, who posted a similar video of them, said.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on TLC.