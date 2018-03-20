Whitney Way Thore Wants to Adopt with Her Gay Friend: 'Who Cares if Other People Agree With It?'

Whitney Way Thore always wanted to be a mom, and after a false pregnancy and two difficult breakups, she’s considering adoption with Tal Fish, her gay best friend.

The star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life talks to Fish, who is also her roommate, about her desires for a child in this exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode.

“If I’m going to adopt, then I’ll have a child and you’ll live here. And…we could co-parent,” Thore, 33, cautiously suggests to a surprised Fish.

“Now…first of all I thought I was just moving in and now you’re talking about adopting a baby,” he jokes.

But Fish slowly warms up to the idea.

“I had kind of given up on the idea of having kids, and I knew it was always a clichéd thing for the gay best friend to help raise a baby with their best girl friend, but what if this is the way I can still have a child,” he says. “It feels kind of crazy but I think I want to.”

Thore says in a side interview that adopting with Fish is a legitimate possibility.

“I know it’s not the most traditional thing to adopt and co-parent with my gay best friend, but actually saying it aloud makes me realize, this is something I could really do, who cares if other people agree with it,” she says.

And Fish says in his own interview that he had hoped to adopt with a romantic partner, but Thore may be a better option.

“I’ve put such an emphasis on romance and trying to find a partner for so long in my life and it just hasn’t happened yet, so I can totally redefine what family means to me,” he says. “And Whitney is like family to me, I mean, maybe we should raise a child together, and maybe the time is now.”

Thore had thought she was pregnant with her then-boyfriend Lenny in the summer of 2016 after pregnancy tests came up positive, a surprise because of her polycystic ovary syndrome, which typically leads to infertility. She was then devastated when she found out that the hormones in her body had created a false-positive pregnancy, and is unsure if she can carry a child.

“I felt so awful, and especially for the women who said to me, ‘I have PCOS, and you gave me hope that I can get pregnant.’ The last thing I want to do is diminish hope for women with PCOS who want to get pregnant,” Thore told PEOPLE at the time.

“With PCOS, there are so many unknowns,” she added. “I mean, we still don’t know how to fix it. We don’t know why some women struggle with weight while other women don’t. If anything comes out of this, I hope it’s just that we need to keep fighting. It’s aggravating to not be able to understand your own body.”