10 Wellness, Fitness & Feel-Good Products We're Loving This May

… just whip out your phone and download celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue’s personalized workout app — a readily available alternative for those unable to take a Body By Simone class in person. The app helps users keep track of their progress with their own profile information (that includes space for progress photos and measurements) and live drop-in classes, among other cool features. And the best part? No equipment is required.

Buy It! The BBS app, $20 per month; bodybysimone.com