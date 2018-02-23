Victoria Beckham Has a 'Small' Stress Fracture: 'Just Needs Some Rest!'

Victoria Beckham announced two years ago that she was giving up heels, and didn’t exactly stick to that vow. But now the designer has no excuse, after getting diagnosed with a “small” stress fracture.

Beckham, 43, announced the news of her injury on Instagram, and showed off her new accessories — a walking boot and crutches.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages,” she wrote. “A small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal.”

Beckham and most of her family — husband David and three of her four kids, Harper, 6; Cruz, 13; and Romeo, 15 — just returned from a winter ski trip. David posted an Instagram Story of his family making their way down the slopes on Tuesday, but Victoria was absent from the photos.

Along with skipping out on the slopes, the former Spice Girl will likely have to take a break from her rigorous exercise routine as she heals. Typically, Victoria hits the gym in the morning.

“I get up quite early, around 6 a.m., and do an hour in the gym before the kids get up, then I give them breakfast and David or I take them to school. I’ll then fit in another hour’s workout before I go to the office. I’m very disciplined, I have to be,” she said in September. “It’s really the only time in the day I get to myself. No one comes into the gym, no one follows me in there with a laptop. If I’m standing in the kitchen for too long, then laptops will come floating in my direction. Someone always wants something approved, something signed off. Other than the children no one dares come into the gym.”