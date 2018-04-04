RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Briana Culberson Hospitalized for Lupus Complications

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter Briana Culberson has been hospitalized for complications from lupus.

Briana’s husband, Ryan Culberson, shared a photo on Instagram Monday of his wife laying in a hospital bed at UNC Health Care in North Carolina, and revealed that she’s battling “inflammation around her heart.”

“Please keep my wife in your thoughts and prayers! Her lupus is causing inflammation around her heart and is causing it to go in and out of irregular heart rhythms now requiring her to have a cardiac ablation,” wrote Ryan, who shares sons Troy, 5, and Owen, 3, with Briana.

He added multiple hashtags, including “#lupus #lupussucks #lupusawareness.”

A cardiac ablation “is a procedure that can correct heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias),” according to Mayo Clinic, and “works by scarring or destroying tissue in your heart that triggers or sustains an abnormal heart rhythm.”

“Cardiac ablation usually uses long, flexible tubes (catheters) inserted through a vein or artery in your groin and threaded to your heart to deliver energy in the form of heat or extreme cold to modify the tissues in your heart that cause an arrhythmia,” Mayo Clinic’s website explains.

Ryan also shared a video on his Instagram Story of himself and his sons on their way to visit Briana: “Another hospital run to see Mom!”

During the Real Housewives of Orange County season 11 finale in fall 2016, it was revealed that the O.G. Housewife’s only daughter suffers from the incurable autoimmune disease that causes joint pain and fatigue.

Since her diagnosis, Briana’s health journey has been a trying time for the mother of two.

“It’s been a tough year for her. She was back at the doctor on Friday. Lupus has affected part of her heart, it’s literally something every other week,” Gunvalson, 56, told Page Six in October.

“It affects her in different ways, her immune system is very low,” said Gunvalson.

“You know, she’s finding her way with what she can do with it, her health,” said Gunvalson, who noted at the time that Briana — who underwent surgery to remove enlarged lymph nodes in 2015 — was working at a surgical center. “She wants to work, she wants to be a nurse, but she’s limited.”