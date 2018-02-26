The Good Place's Jameela Jamil Transforms 'Toxic' Weight Shaming Meme to Body Positive Message

The Good Place’s Jameela Jamil is “on the war path” after seeing a meme about the Kardashian family that labels them by how much they weigh.

Jamil, 32, was horrified to see this “toxic” weight shaming on Instagram, where one user posted the meme and asked “Does Kim look like 56[kg]?!? Which weight are you?!?”

The British actress posted a screenshot of the account, asking instead, “Who gives a F— what weight you are?” and “What is this toxic bulls—?”

“This is how women are taught to value themselves. In kg. GRIM.”

I’m on the war path. pic.twitter.com/A3zC6yTB6G — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) February 23, 2018

So the actress decided to flip the conversation into something positive. She repurposed the question — “Which weight are you?!?” — and asked her followers for empowering words about their worth.

She kicked it off with her own “weight”: “I weigh: lovely relationship, great friends, I laugh everyday, I love my job, I make an honest living, I’m financially independent, I speak out for women’s rights, I like my bingo wings, I like myself in spite of EVERYTHING I’ve been taught by media to hate about myself. F—ING KG.”

Jamil shared a few of the “thousands” of posts she received in response on Twitter and on her blog.

“The pictures were amazing. None of them were posed and filtered, nobody was contoured to within an inch of their life, or sucking anything in. It was women living their lives, writing down all of the things they were grateful for and proud of,” she wrote.

Jamil went on to “call out” all the people who make women feel bad about their bodies — from the fashion industry to journalists to online trolls.

“I love women and we deserve so much more than this. We can do better. We have to,” she said. “We can win the revolution against shame.”