Tess Holliday is outraged after an app used her photo without permission to show off a feature that slims down people’s bodies.

Holliday discovered the app, called PIP CAM, after it came up as an advertisement on Instagram. The model reposted the video ad — which shows her body being digitally altered down — on her own Instagram page to call out the company, and to call out Instagram for allowing the ad.

“An app that has nearly 50k downloads was dumb enough to steal photos of myself and two other plus size women and use them for this nonsense,” Holliday, 32, wrote on Wednesday. “… The fact that anyone thinks it’s ok to market this to ANYONE is appalling, but like, come on y’all.”

PEOPLE has contacted Instagram and the makers of PIP CAM for comment.

The mom of two added that sponsored content and advertisements on Instagram are getting excessive.

“Why is @instagram not regulating the sponsored content like this?” Holliday asked. “In a world of paid content, flat tummy teas, appetite suppressing lollipops … it’s important for me to tell y’all that I have and will never partner with a brand or do paid content unless I genuinely use it or would recommend it to my best friend. I’ve been offered crazy amounts of money to sell y’all all kinds of things like teeth whitening (that doesn’t work), weight loss products (that are dangerous), etc., but that’s me — to each their own.”

Tess Holliday Tess Holliday/Instagram

Holliday also used this moment to remind her followers that they are beautiful and shouldn’t bother with apps like this one.

“Lastly never let anyone make you feel like you need to alter your appearance or who you are,” she said. “You are enough. You are worthy of love in your current body, whatever that body looks like.”

And she ended her post with a note for PIP CAM.

“As for this bogus app, my lawyers will be sliding in your DM’s boo.”