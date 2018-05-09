Tamra Judge's Husband Recovering After Fourth Heart Procedure: 'Please God Let This Be the End'

Tamra Judge‘s husband, Eddie, is on the road to recovery.

After undergoing his fourth heart procedure in four months on April 16, Tamra shared a video of Eddie, 45, working out on a stationary bike on Wednesday.

“Six months of Afib and he’s finally in sinus,” Tamra, 50, captioned the photo, along with the hallelujah emoji. “Three cardioversions and one ablation. Please God let this be the end.”

An “Afib” means that Eddie had an irregular heartbeat. The three cardioversions — electrical shocks to the heart — he underwent were likely to treat the Afib, and an ablation is a non-surgical prodecure to remove scar tissue inside the heart.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star started documenting Eddie’s health progress on Instagram back in December, when he underwent his first cardioversion.

“This guy @eddiejudge is about to have electrical cardioversion and he’s joking with the nurses. Love you babe #AFib #shockyourheart #yougotthis,” the RHOC star wrote.

But getting on his bike again — even if it’s stationary — is likely an exciting moment for Eddie. Tamra posted in February that Eddie said “I just want to ride my bike again,” as he headed to the hospital for the second time.

The past year has been full of health scares for the Judges. Tamra revealed in January that she had a skin biopsy done on her breast for a skin cancer check. This came after surgery in October for melanoma on her butt.

“First my butt now my boob,” Tamra jokingly wrote on Instagram in January. “Whole new meaning to T&A #skincheck #keeponkeepingon #underMeboob.”