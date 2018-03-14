Watch Sylvester Stallone Crush 100-Pound Weighted Pull-Ups at 71 Years Old

The Italian Stallion’s still got it.

Sylvester Stallone posted a video of himself on Tuesday doing pull-ups, which would be impressive for any 71-year-old. But the Rocky star took things a step further by attaching a 100-pound weight to his body as he did the exercise.

“Another easy workout! You’re only as old as you and your joints feel! LOL,” the action star captioned on Instagram.

Stallone looked extra healthy considering he was rumored to be dead just a few weeks ago.

On Feb. 19, the actor responded to the rumors himself, taking to social media to let fans know he’s just fine.

“Please ignore this stupidity,” he wrote. “Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!”

Unfortunately, it was not the first time the hoax made the rounds. News of Stallone’s death originally began circulating on Facebook in 2016. He didn’t directly address the hoax at the time – he just continued being alive until people got the picture – but it seems that being twice proclaimed dead is the limit.

Since responding to the hoax, Stallone has continued posting workout videos on Instagram, where he sometimes demonstrates new machines, including a fancy computerized punching board.

His next boxing movie, Creed II, is hitting theaters Nov. 21.