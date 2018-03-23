Shawn Mendes, Bella Hadid and More Stars Who've Spoken Out About Their Struggles with Mental Health Issues

BELLA HADID

While stopping by to meet with a group of aspiring models for Lifetime's new series, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid, Hadid opened up about her experience with anxiety.

“Believe me, I get it and I understand it,” she admitted when one of the contestants, Makenzie, revealed she struggles with social anxiety disorder. "I was totally there. My sister [Gigi Hadid] is very bubbly and very out there, and I was always very reserved. I would literally start crying and shaking if I had to do interviews at red carpet events. It was really nerve-racking and it’s scary, and it’s not only you."

“It gets a lot better once you have to talk to people every day,” she added. “Then you’re like, ‘Okay, I guess it’s my job, I have to do it!’ ”