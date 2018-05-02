Shannen Doherty To Undergo Surgery a Year After Announcing Breast Cancer Remission

One year after announcing that her breast cancer is in remission, Shannen Doherty is going to have surgery.

The actress, 47, did not share the exact nature of the procedure but told fans on social media Tuesday that per her doctor’s recommendation she autologous blood banking, which means storing your own blood, ahead of the surgery.

“My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery,” Doherty wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and her phlebotomist.

“[Phlebotomis] Mars P was patient with me and didn’t even roll his eyes at my anxiety over the needle size,” she continued. “He was patient, kind and really good. As I sat there banking blood for myself, I asked him about some of the people also donating… especially the ones with TVs.”

Added Doherty: “So two of them come every 2 weeks and donate platelets which takes 2 hours. Another girl comes as often as allowed to donate blood. To say I’m moved by the generosity of people is an understatement.”

Doherty went on to say that “as long as I’m cleared in the future, I will start donating.”

“Thank you to those selfless humans that donate,” wrote Doherty. “Thank you to Mars and all at the clinic in Woodland Hills for your smiles and hard work. Thank you to the @americanredcross #humbledagain.”

Earlier this month, Doherty said she was “staying positive” after a post-cancer tumor scan came back “elevated” but stressed she remained in remission.

“Test and results. One tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated,” Doherty said in an Instagram post on April 4. “Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

Continued Doherty: “It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher. As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine.”

Doherty added that the elevated levels on the tumor test “can be from all sorts of things” and that she’s “#stillacancerslayer.”

Doherty announced that she was in remission on April 28, 2017. When she shared that she was in remission, she was realistic about the chance of her cancer coming back.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” Doherty said on social media at the time. “Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

In August, Doherty revealed that she had returned to work to film her new Paramount Network series, Heathers, which is set to premiere this year.

“Was back on set today. It’s been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you’re too weak, not able etc. etc. and yet it’s something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast,” she said at the time.