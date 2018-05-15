Shannen Doherty Undergoes Breast Reconstruction Surgery 2 Years After Having a Mastectomy

Shannen Doherty is back in the hospital and thanked her mom for her consistent support.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared a photo of herself on Sunday lying in a hospital bed as her mother, Rosa Doherty, leaned over and hugged her.

“Happy Mother’s Day mom. I only bring you to the best places…..hospital food..yum,” Doherty, 47, wrote in the caption. “I love you. Thank you for always being there. I’d write more but pain pills are kicking in. @themamarosa #reconstruction.”

The Instagram post comes two and a half years after the actress revealed to PEOPLE that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment,” the actress said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE at the time.

“I am continuing to eat right, exercise and stay very positive about my life,” she continued. “I am thankful to my family, friends and doctors for their support and, of course, my fans who have stood by me.”

In August 2016 she told Entertainment Tonight she had undergone a single mastectomy in May of that year, and revealed the heartbreak she underwent when getting sized for new bras following the procedure.

“It was traumatic and horrible, and I didn’t think anything of it at the time, then my mom went with me and I broke down crying in the dressing room and ran out,” she told ET. “And then sat in the car crying.”

Doherty’s post about reconstruction surgery comes two weeks after she told fans on social media that she was preparing for an “upcoming surgery” one year after announcing she had gone into remission.

In April, Doherty said she was “staying positive” after a post-cancer tumor scan came back “elevated” but stressed she remained in remission.

“Test and results. One tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated,” Doherty said in an Instagram post on April 4. “Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

Continued Doherty: “It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher. As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine.”

Doherty added that the elevated levels on the tumor test “can be from all sorts of things” and that she’s “#stillacancerslayer.”

While the former Charmed actress said she was in remission last year, she was realistic about the chance of her cancer coming back.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” Doherty said on social media at the time. “Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”