Shannen Doherty Is 'Staying Positive' After a Post-Cancer Tumor Scan Came Back 'Elevated'

Shannen Doherty is “staying positive” through the ups and downs of her recovery from breast cancer.

The actress, 46, said Wednesday that one of two tumor marker tests came back “elevated,” and requires additional attention.

“Test and results. One tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated,” Doherty posted on Instagram. “Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

The test comes nearly one year after Doherty announced that she was in remission, on April 28, 2017. She said Wednesday that this is all part of her recovery.

“It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey,” she wrote. “And I sometimes, need a refresher. As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine.”

Doherty added that the elevated levels on the tumor test “can be from all sorts of things” and that she’s “#stillacancerslayer.”

When Doherty announced last year that she was in remission, she was realistic about the chance of her cancer coming back.

“As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial,” she said. “Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

In recent months Doherty has gone back to work, and started filming her new Paramount Newtork series Heathers in August.

“Was back on set today. It’s been a rough two years. Fighting cancer. As an actor, people bench you. They assume you’re too weak, not able etc. etc. and yet it’s something like work that invigorates and renews strength to conquer the unimaginable beast,” she said.