Mercedes Javid is belfie-ing for a cause.

The Shahs of Sunset star, 45, posted a butt selfie on Instagram to promote women’s empowerment and body confidence.

“Today more than ever we WOMEN are standing up to repressive, archaic ideologies,” Javid wrote. “We are learning to make decisions regardless of judgment by others or prejudices of age, shape, origin. A majority of my followers are WOMEN. #selfconfidence is determined by yourself. Everyone else’s opinion is fundamentally irrelevant. #bodyconfidence”

The Bravo star also added a hashtag for Transformation Tuesday to the post, and tagged her trainer Craig Ramsay. In another post on Tuesday, Javid shared a video of her workout with Ramsay and talked about her current fitness mindset.

“I’m shy of 5’3” tall. Every day my body feels different,” she explained. “My journey is a life path and my support system is @craigramsayfit . He doesn’t judge. He supports and inspires in many ways. Smart guy. Sensitive. Fun. Funny. We can have fun, we can share our daily stories of our challenges. It’s inspiring to talk and also to pay it forward. I’m in it for the long haul.”

Javid is clearly feeling her body as she nears one month of married life with her new husband, Tommy Feight. The couple, who met on Tinder, wed on April 21.

“We got engaged a year in and then we went through a lot of ups and downs with family and just a lot of life curveballs,” Javid told E! News last summer. “My dad took a turn for his health … and Tommy and I moved in together. All of these stressful things just made our bond even tighter and when you have so many important life things happening, you don’t pick fights with each other. You just want to stay sane and have as much gratitude and support for one another.”