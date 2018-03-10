Scott Baio's Wife Renee Has Been Diagnosed with Brain Disease

Scott Baio‘s wife Renee Baio revealed on Saturday that she was diagnosed with microvascular brain disease.

The former stuntwoman and actress told a fan on Twitter that she learned about the condition four months ago.

Renee — who has been married to Scott for over and decade and shares daughter Bailey DeLuca, 10, with him — had previously been diagnosed with two meningioma brain tumors.

Scott, 57, confirmed the news on Twitter and offered support, writing, “Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know.”

The tough news comes just a month after former Charles in Charge costars Nicole Eggert and Alexander Polinsky accused Scott of sexual misconduct on the set of the 1984-1990 show. He has denied both claims.

Besides having 2 meningioma brain tumors, in Oct 2017 I also learned I have Microvascular Brain Disease. @Jerseyshore06 — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) March 10, 2018

Unfortunately, this is true. Renee is forever my rock, my life & my soulmate! Toughest person I know. @MrsScottBaio https://t.co/fyMtMl8MGX — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 10, 2018

Scott told The Blast doctors diagnosed Renee with moderate to severe chronic microvascular disease.

“She was a former stuntwoman and had a massive brain injury in ’92 due to a jet ski accident. We don’t know if her tumors and this new disease has anything to do with this,” he said. “All we know is she must live as stress-free, depression free and anxiety free life as possible and a get good amount of sleep each night. This new disease can cause strokes and dementia.”