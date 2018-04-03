Savannah Guthrie Talks Wrinkles & Embracing Her Age: 'I Don't Mind Looking 46 Years Old'

Savannah Guthrie is getting candid about aging.

The Today show co-anchor revealed she doesn’t shy away from using a filter on her social media posts, but also isn’t afraid to also go au naturel.

“I’m like anyone — when I see a picture where my wrinkles are apparent, I don’t love looking at that, and I’ll try to put the good Instagram filter on there to make it look better,” Guthrie said in a Today.com blog post about being in the public eye and feeling the pressures of aging. “But I’m not going to not put the picture up. I’m 46 years old and I don’t mind looking 46 years old.”

Adding, “I was always surprised that people were surprised that I would post a picture without any makeup on.”



And Guthrie also embraces her wrinkles and fine lines.

“Sometimes people say, ‘I can see your wrinkles.’ Well, that’s true. I do have some wrinkles. I call them smile lines. They’re from smiles and laughing, and those are the best kind of wrinkles,” she shared. “We did a segment on the show where I got a little Botox. I’m definitely not above it. Whatever it takes to make you feel your best.”

Back in August 2015, Guthrie and co-host Carson Daly got the cosmetic procedure done on live TV.

The mother of two is also mindful of her beauty outlook because she continues to be a role model for her daughter.

Speaking about how she’s “very attuned” to the beauty standards that could potentially affect her children, Guthrie confessed: “Vale is only 3, but she’s watching everything I do and (listening to) everything I say. Like most women, I find it pretty easy to make a remark that’s critical of myself. I sometimes have to catch myself. I don’t want her to mimic it or question herself or her own looks.”

One way Guthrie teaches Vale about a positive perspective on life is through fitness.

“I’ve been trying to play tennis more and go exercise. She sees me in my sneakers, and says, ‘Mommy, why do you exercise?’ And of course, I could say, ‘Oh, I have to lose 10 pounds.; But I say, ‘Because I want to be healthy and strong.’ And now she says it back to me. She says, ‘Oh, you’re exercising so you can be healthy and strong,’ ” she said in the Today.com post.