Savannah Guthrie Responds After Viewers Think She Looks Pregnant: 'It Is Just the Dress'

Savannah Guthrie is ready for a wardrobe change after viewers thought she looked pregnant during the Today show on Tuesday.

The news anchor decided to clarify matters after receiving tweets and comments congratulating her for having a baby on the way.

“It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it,” Guthrie, 46, tweeted.

But the mom of two said she wasn’t offended because the comments were so kind.

“They mean well,” Guthrie said on Wednesday’s show. “We have the best viewers, they’re so nice, and they were so cute. They’re like, ‘Congratulations!’, and I’m like, ‘Congratulations on my second gym membership that I need to obviously go to.’ ”

It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it https://t.co/6fyjMUgtyV — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) May 22, 2018

And after tweeting her response, Guthrie got tons of comments defending her from any body shaming.

“It did touch a nerve because I just responded and said no I’m not pregnant, and I’ve never received so many comments on a post,” she said. “People were like, ‘Someone once asked me when I was due and I said ‘three years ago,’ ‘ so everyone’s got a story.”

And one viewer sent her a diagram showing when it’s okay to ask a woman if she’s pregnant: never. Guthrie retweeted it, and added, “PREACH sister.”

On the bright side, Guthrie added, the question could be viewed as a compliment.

“Jenna [Bush Hager] and I actually did our weekly aerobics class together and we were doing the side claps and the grapevine and she’s like, ‘Well at least people think you’re young enough to have a baby!’ That’s a silver lining,” Guthrie joked.