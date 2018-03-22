Sarah Hyland is on the mend.

The Modern Family star, 27, addressed her health struggles on social media Wednesday as she reached out to her fans and followers about her frustrations with some medical professionals.

“For those who are chronically ill and in chronic pain: Have you had the experience of doctors not listening to you? If so, how do you not tear their heads off with your bare hands?” Hyland tweeted.

Though the actress did not specifically state what caused her pain, she did share on Instagram that she will be taking it easy for the “next 6 to 8 weeks.”

“My life for the next 6 to 8 weeks. I’m ok with it,” Hyland captioned a photo of herself relaxing on a couch with a bag of chips and her dog by her side.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Wells Adams, who is currently in Nashville, surprised her with a sweet bouquet of flowers to let her know that he’s thinking of her from afar.

“@wellsadams… best boyfriend ever? Yep,” Hyland captioned a snapshot of the floral arrangement along with the hashtag pun #doggiehowser.

The star has previously been candid about her battle with kidney dysplasia, which required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2012.

Earlier this month, Hyland hit back at internet trolls after being thin-shamed, revealing that she has little control over her weight due to the disease.

“People think that because you’re in the public eye you sign up for criticism from random people and strangers,” she said. “But I’m in this business because I love the craft, and I love the art of it, and I love creating and evoking emotions out of people.”