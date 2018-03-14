Sarah Hyland Won't Keep Quiet If People Thin-Shame Her: 'I'm Going to Say a Comment Right Back'

If internet trolls thin-shame Sarah Hyland, she will not hesitate to call them out.

The Modern Family actress, 27, had to do that just last week, when her Instagram followers commented that she looked too skinny in a photo from the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Hyland swiftly edited her post to add: “In response to the negative comments on this post? I’d like to say 3 things… 1.) [middle finger emoji] 2.) I looked amazing 3.) Even more importantly I FELT AMAZING and that’s all that matters.”

Hyland explained on Tuesday that as a born-and-bred New Yorker, she’s going to respond to people who try to attack her.

“For me it’s just kind of like a natural reaction,” Hyland said at jeweler Lorraine Schwartz’ Eye Bangles launch in West Hollywood. “And sometimes it gets too much to where I’m like, okay, I really need to make a statement right now because what is happening is not okay. And it happens all the time.”

She said that people feel like they can say what they want because she’s an actress.

“People think that because you’re in the public eye you sign up for criticism from random people and strangers,” she said. “But I’m in this business because I love the craft, and I love the art of it, and I love creating and evoking emotions out of people.”

Hyland said she won’t let the trolls hide behind their computers or phones.

“I just treat it like if someone’s going to say a comment to me, I’m going to say a comment right back as if we’re talking to my face,” she said. “You’re not behind a keyboard. You’re basically talking to me.”

Hyland frequently deals with skinny-shamers, and has explained in the past that she has little control over her weight because she has kidney dysplasia. She said in May 2017 that she had a tough 12 months as she dealt with her health issues.

“My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like. So I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should,” Hyland tweeted at the time.

“My self confidence is not rendered from your comments,” she added. “Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push up bra. Love the you you set out to be. Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy.”