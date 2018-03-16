Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Shares Her Vegan Diet: What She Eats in a Day

Madelaine Petsch has never strayed from her vegan lifestyle.

“I’ve been plant-based my whole life,” the Riverdale actress, 23, tells PEOPLE. “Being vegan keeps my body fueled and running smoothly.”

In addition to her animal-free diet, Petsch also swears by her six-day-a-week workout routine. “I exercise for an hour and a half: a 2 to 3 mile run, and then muscle training,” she says.

While Petsch repeats some of her meals – “I eat [overnight oats] everyday!” she says – she also allows herself to switch it up depending on her schedule.

“I’m not always able to plan ahead,” says the star. “My diet works for me because I can be very flexible about what I eat in a day.”

Also, says Petsch, “I eat clean and non-processed food, which helps me avoid feeling fatigued on long workdays.”

Hydration

11 to 13 bottles of water (bottles are 500 ml.)

Breakfast

Overnight oats (1 cup organic oats, ½ cup almond milk, 2 tbsp. chia seeds, unsweetened cacao nibs and a handful of raspberries left in fridge overnight); coffee with almond milk

Snack

Sliced apple with almond butter; 1 scoop Macro Greens powder with water

Lunch

2 cups spinach salad with cranberries, walnuts, chickpeas, brown rice and vegan green-goddess dressing

Snack

NuGo Slim Crunchy Peanut Butter Vegan Protein Bar

Dinner

Broccoli steak (2 full heads of broccoli, cut into ½ inch thick slices, baked with olive oil, paprika, salt and pepper) topped with Daiya cheddar cheese; ¾ cup of brown rice with black beans

Dessert

Homemade vegan banana ice cream

Total Calories: 1,668

The Verdict

“Since Madelaine is vegan, adding chia seeds to her breakfast is a good way to get plant-based omega-3 fatty acids,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore, who adds that the apple with almond butter provides “hunger-smashing protein, fiber and a boost of carbs to fuel her midmorning workouts.” As for Petsch’s hydration, Moore says, “Madelaine’s water intake is double the Institute of Medicine’s recommendation of 91 ounces of fluid per day for women, but water needs vary. Everyone should consult their doctor for advice on fluid needs.”

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.