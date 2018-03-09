Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Says She and Camila Mendes Were Photoshopped: 'You Can't 'Fix' Us'

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart says Cosmopolitan‘s Philippines edition photoshopped pictures of herself and co-star Camila Mendes.

The pair were shot for the U.S. edition’s February cover, and the photos were repurposed for the version distributed in the Philippines. But Reinhart, 21, took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to show how the photos changed from one cover to the other.

She posted the two versions of each of her and Mendes’ photos, and pointed out that her “waist was photoshopped for Cosmo Philippines.”

PEOPLE has reached out to Cosmopolitan Philippines for comment.

Reinhart has triumphantly taken down body shamers in the past, and Mendes is open about her past struggles with eating disorders and dieting.

“Camila and I have worked incredibly hard to feel confident and comfortable in the bodies that we have,” Reinhart wrote on Instagram. “So we cannot stop fighting. Our battle has only just begun. We are f—— powerful, beautiful and strong… we aren’t going to hide behind photoshop to conform to beauty standards.”

And on International Women’s Day, Reinhart made sure to make her stance known.

“That’s why I’m calling out @cosmopolitan_philippines,” she said. “It’s sad that you felt our bodies needed to be slimmed down. But Camila and I are f—— beautiful. As is. And you can’t ‘fix’ us.”

“So, like every other day, women… go kick some ass,” Reinhart continued. “You are being heard. You are strong and sensational.”

She also thanked the U.S. edition of Cosmpolitan for “keeping our waists as they are in their magazine,” and called on other celebrities to stop using photoshop.

“It’s only encouraging an unrealistic body image,” Reinhart said. “It’s adding to the problem. It’s an every day battle, sometimes. And to see our bodies become so distorted in the editing process is a perfect example of the obstacles we have yet to overcome.”