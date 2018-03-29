Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Does Goat Yoga with Kevin Hart: 'Naaaaamaste'

Goat yoga is the latest trend for yogis looking for their meditative fix, but Khloé Kardashian and Kevin Hart have their doubts.

The duo take on a farm animal fitness class in this exclusive look at the fourth episode of Hart’s new YouTube original series, What the Fit, where the actor tries out alternative workout classes with celebrity friends like Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Scott Eastwood and more.

Hart, 38, says that he wanted to try out the class with Kardashian because of her “newfound passion for fitness,” and asks her how it all started.

“Well for me, it was something that I was able to control. And I didn’t realize how good it felt to be in control of your own body,” Kardashian, 33, says. “It was an hour I could zone everyone out. I’m clear-headed, I could listen to music and I’m just like, by myself and I’m able to be me.”

Khloé Kardashian and Kevin Hart Laugh Out Loud

The mom-to-be, however, doesn’t understand the point of combining yoga with goats.

“I just don’t really get how zen it’s going to be,” Kardashian says. “Like, is it going to s— everywhere?”

As soon as they enter the class, she discovers that her guesses are entirely correct, and Hart reconsiders his choice while watching the goats peeing, pooping and eating anything in sight.

“There’s no respect for anybody’s property or nothing with these goats,” he says. “C’mon, c’mon guys. At some point we have to acknowledge what’s going on,” he adds, as one poops all over his mat. “C’mon, c’mon buddy.”

“This is part of goat yoga, because it resembles life. Poop happens,” the instructor says to soothe Hart. “Do we really want to hang there, or do we want to take this as an opportunity to move forward?”

Khloé Kardashian and Kevin Hart Laugh Out Loud

Kardashian, somewhat sarcastically, starts to get into it.

“Ahhh, I feel it now. We don’t want to hang in the s—, let’s rise above and move forward,” she says.

“I just want to bring attention to the fact that there’s no s— around anybody else’s mat but mine,” Hart objects.

After they cradle the goats and let them jump on their backs, they make their escape from the class.

“Naaaaamaste!” Kardashian yells to the class, in her best goat impression.

New episodes of Kevin Hart: What the Fit go up weekly on the Laugh Out Loud Network channel on YouTube.