Woman Who Suffered Fertility Struggles Devastated After 'Perfect' Rainbow Baby Dies Suddenly

Jessie Berube and Nolan Miller, of Windsor, Nova Scotia, struggled for four years to have a child, so they were ecstatic when they welcomed baby Noah in May 2017.

“I remember the first time looking at him and thinking he’s our son. I could hardly believe we finally had our rainbow baby,” Miller wrote in a post on Love What Matters. “I could tell right then that he was going to be a perfect baby.”

In the weeks after Noah’s birth, the doting parents adoringly watched him grow, marveling at “every milestone he accomplished.” Aside from an irregular breathing habit, doctors found the baby boy to be completely healthy.

“Everything was fine until he started coughing at 7-and-a-half months, which we got checked three days in a row until the doctors took us seriously,” Miller continued. “They checked him and said he had a viral chest infection which would pass on its own.”

Noah’s health soon began to improve, and all seemed fine with the happy, bubbly baby boy — until Sunday night, just days after his diagnosis.

“I had him laying next to me on the couch. I looked over and he was sound asleep a few minutes before,” Miller wrote. “Normally, I constantly look over, and that is when I saw him pale and staring at the ceiling blankly. I grabbed him and there was no reaction from him.”

Noah was rushed to a hospital not breathing and with only a faint heartbeat. He was put on life support and doctors declared the baby brain dead. A day later, he was taken off of life support.

“He will be missed every day and remembered by everyone that met him. We named a star after him in the Gemini constellation, named Noah Miller (Little Minion),” Miller continued. “It is not goodbye, it’s ‘til we meet again, little Buddy. Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The parents are still awaiting the exact cause of death. In the meantime, Miller encouraged the public to donate to SIDS Calgary Society in Noah’s name. The family also shares photos and videos of Noah online, with many on his official memorial page “In Memory of Noah Watson Miller.”

SIDS – Sudden infant death syndrome — the sudden death of an infant less than 1 year of age that cannot be explained after a thorough investigation is conducted, including a complete autopsy, examination of the death scene and a review of the clinical history. SIDS is the leading cause of death among infants 1 to 12 months old.

According to the Mayo Clinic, physical factors associated with SIDS can include: brain defects, low birth weight and respiratory infection. While there is no guaranteed way to prevent SIDS, the Mayo Clinic recommends several sleep safety tips here.