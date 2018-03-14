No, Nick Jonas Does Not Have 3 Front Teeth: The Singer and a Dentist Weigh In

The internet is home to millions of wacky theories, from people who say Katy Perry is the long-lost JonBenét Ramsey to those who believe Stevie Wonder is not actually blind. And a few years ago, Nick Jonas became the latest lucky celeb to get a conspiracy theory of his own: fans believe that the singer has three front teeth.

In articles and memes, people are convinced that the tooth that sits on left of Jonas’ two front teeth in photos is actually a third front tooth that he somehow developed.

Jonas, however, tells PEOPLE that the rumor just isn’t true, and he does not have three front teeth.

“I don’t. I just have kind of messed up teeth if it looks like I have three front teeth,” Jonas tells PEOPLE while promoting his partnership with Booking.com. “So strange the things that people decide to talk about.”

And Dr. Jennifer J. Bone, a Texas-based dentist affiliated with the Academy of General Dentistry, confirmed that Jonas simply has evenly sized teeth.

“Typically, the central incisors, the two front teeth, are fairly symmetrical. Among lateral incisors, the teeth on either side of the central incisors, there can be more variability in symmetry, though they are generally smaller. Sometimes laterals are significantly smaller than the centrals; sometimes the difference is more subtle. Based on the photos I’ve seen, Nick Jonas’ teeth seem to be well within the range of normal,” she explains to PEOPLE.

She adds that photos are likely distorting the appearance of his teeth.

“In his case, there seems to be an optical illusion going on,” Dr. Bone says. “Even though its size is within the normal range, the lateral incisor appears a little larger and more like a central incisor because it’s positioned slightly forward. Also, the opposite lateral incisor appears to have minor incisal edge wear, so comparatively, it makes the tooth in question seem a little larger — like a central incisor.”

Dr. Bone says that the chance of having any extra teeth is rare — it only happens 2 percent of the time in adult teeth — and even if Jonas did have a superfluous one, his is in a good position that wouldn’t really disrupt his mouth.

But, she says, “The bottom line is that he actually does not have an extra central incisor.”

“The good news is that even with the optical illusion, Nick Jonas can still eat, he can smile, and most important, he can make the world smile with his music.”