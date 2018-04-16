My 600-Lb. Life Star Quit the Show and Is Now Crowdsourcing Money for Weight Loss Surgery

After gaining 47 lbs. and quitting My 600-Lb. Life, Schenee Murry is crowdsourcing funding for her weight loss surgery.

Murry, 28, chose to get weight loss surgery with the help of the TLC show after hitting 665 lbs.

“My weight is ruining my life,” she said on the April 4 episode. “I feel like it’s suffocating me. I feel like a burden to [her husband Freddy], I feel like a burden to my family, I feel like a burden to everyone in my life.”

Bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan instructed Murry to follow a 1,200-calorie-a-day diet to qualify for weight loss surgery, which he expected would help her “easily lose 30 lbs. in one month,” and start psychotherapy to address the traumatic past that led to her weight gain. But after multiple doctor’s appointments and weigh-ins over four months, she instead gained 47 lbs. and refused to go to therapy.

“The reality is, to gain weight like you did, you still have to be eating over 10,000 calories a day. You’re still eating whatever you want whenever you want,” Dr. Nowzaradan told Murry. “I don’t think you’re grasping how dangerous your health situation is, Schenee. With all the health issues you’ve got, you may not make it to 30.”

After multiple chances to change her diet and lose weight over five months, Murry “failed to lose a single pound on her own,” Dr. Nowzaradan said, and she quit the show and blocked his calls.

Now, Murry claims that the show falsely edited her story “to humiliate me for ratings,” and started a GoFundMe page to raise money for weight loss surgery on her own.

“I am asking for donations so that I can seek the help that I need and spread my TRUE story,” Murry wrote on the page.

After seven days, Murry has raised $75 of the $50,000 she has requested.