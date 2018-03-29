Mo'nique Celebrates Weighing Under 200 Lbs. for the First Time Since Age 17: 'It's Possible'

Mo’nique just hit a major weight loss milestone — she’s under 200 lbs. for the first time in over 33 years.

The comedian and actress shared videos and photos of her accomplishment on Instagram on Thursday.

“I said that I would share this journey with y’all, the weight loss and getting healthy,” Mo’nique said in a video. “And today when I got on the scale, since I was 17 years old, I’ve been over 200 lbs. Today was the first time in my adult life that I’ve been under 200 lbs. So I wanted to let y’all know it’s possible, we can do it and we can get there.”

The Academy Award-winning star said that she lost the weight without relying on gimmicks.

“For me it was with no surgery, no pre-packaged foods, not listening to no spokespeople saying ‘it’s easy, you can do it.’ It was just putting in the work and not giving up on me,” she said.

Mo'nique Mo'Nique/Instagram

Mo’nique has been posting updates on her weight loss regimen on Instagram each day, which included following a raw diet and working out with trainer Dwight Holt Jr., who focuses on dancing.

“So I want to share with y’all what it looked like on the scale this morning, and I want to share with y’all the goodness that you can eat and still drop this weight. It’s called raw foods, it’s called dancing your pounds off. It’s called giving yourself the chance to live the best life you can live. Thank you all for sharing my journey.”